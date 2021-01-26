Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBJHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

IBJHF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

