ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.60 Million

Brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $294.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $315.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter worth about $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 53.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 44,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

