Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others segments. The company offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ethers, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, and engineering plastics.

