IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

