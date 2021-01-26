IFP Advisors Inc Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 2,833.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 501,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.