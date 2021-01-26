IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

