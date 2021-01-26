IFP Advisors Inc Sells 173,410 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,410 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,968,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

