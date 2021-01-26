IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $85,708,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.