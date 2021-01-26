IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (IGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IGG opened at GBX 786 ($10.27) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 858.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 805.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

In other IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) news, insider Robert Michael McTighe bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

