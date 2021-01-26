II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.88.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $91.49 on Monday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,697 shares of company stock worth $27,218,362. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in II-VI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.