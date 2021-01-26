II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -831.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $96.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,697 shares of company stock valued at $27,218,362. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.