Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.96. 142,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 134,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

