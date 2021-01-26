Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$29.50 price objective on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.47.

TSE:IMO opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.01 billion and a PE ratio of -43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

