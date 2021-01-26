Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.37

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $158,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

