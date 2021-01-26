India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC) Shares Gap Up to $86.20

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.20, but opened at $89.80. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) shares last traded at $85.17, with a volume of 166,655 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

Get India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Firth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £20,500 ($26,783.38).

About India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (IGC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.