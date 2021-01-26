Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $127.90

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.90, but opened at $145.00. Indivior PLC (INDV.L) shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 2,329,963 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Indivior PLC (INDV.L) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92.

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Indivior PLC (INDV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior PLC (INDV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.