ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/21/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today's clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. "

1/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – ING Groep had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/13/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2020 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 2,974,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,719. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in ING Groep by 21.5% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

