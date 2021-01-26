INLOCK (ILK) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, INLOCK has traded down 20% against the US dollar. INLOCK has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $409.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK's total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,908,346 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

