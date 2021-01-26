INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INMB. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 260.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

