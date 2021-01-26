Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Stock Position Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 188.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $2,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter.

PMAR opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

