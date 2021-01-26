Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.90. Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 20,765 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.10.

Get Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) alerts:

Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital Corp. (INP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.