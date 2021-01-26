Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO Sells 2,139 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $476.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,045. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

