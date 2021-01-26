Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Sells 7,068 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.17. 313,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

