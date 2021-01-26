Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells 33,027 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gleeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Michael Gleeson sold 1,637 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $22,672.45.

GNMK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. 1,807,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,286. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. FMR LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 843,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

