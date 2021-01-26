Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells 7,585 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.59. 872,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.