Intel Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

INTC opened at $55.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

