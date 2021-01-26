Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 79,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Intel by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

