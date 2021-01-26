Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

