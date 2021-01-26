International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $279.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.85 and its 200-day moving average is $285.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

