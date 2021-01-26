International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 255.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after buying an additional 208,764 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

