International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 127.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

