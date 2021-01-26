International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

