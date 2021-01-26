International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders sold a total of 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $419.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

