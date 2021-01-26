International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

