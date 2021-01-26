International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Canal Insurance CO’s 8th Largest Position

Canal Insurance CO lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 4.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 178,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,078. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

