Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

INTU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.57. 6,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.83 and its 200-day moving average is $338.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

