Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $365.00 to $410.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $825.00 to $840.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $841.00 to $879.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $800.00 to $865.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $730.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $780.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $18.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $770.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $790.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

