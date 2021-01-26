Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15. 24,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 74,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.