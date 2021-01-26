Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

IVZ stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 35.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

