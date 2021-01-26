Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.