Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQI opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

