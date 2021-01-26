Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up about 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

