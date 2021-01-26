Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 374.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,808 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after buying an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 552,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

