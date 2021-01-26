Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $183.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

