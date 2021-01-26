Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

1/12/2021 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company delivered an earnings beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, its solid online performance driven by digital clienteling, BOPUS and curbside pickup, bode well. Its plans to curtail global workforce by the end of fiscal 2021 via its Strategic Realignment Plan is expected to generate gross annualized pre-tax expense savings of $180-$200 million from the start of fiscal 2022. Further, improved margins and reduced costs remain upsides. However, Ralph Lauren’s top line not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also fell year over year. Lower sales in all regions, stemming from supply-chain disruptions related to COVID-19, hurt the top line. Management expects COVID-19 impacts and uncertainties to continue in the third quarter and fiscal 2021.”

1/11/2021 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2021 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/11/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

12/11/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

RL traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after buying an additional 153,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after buying an additional 113,248 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

