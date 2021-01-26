Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Catalent (CTLT)

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

1/19/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

1/13/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

1/12/2021 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

1/8/2021 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

Get Catalent Inc alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 200.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.