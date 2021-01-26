Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cognizant Technology Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,346 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average daily volume of 2,521 call options.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $8,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,408. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.26.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.