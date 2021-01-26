ION (ION) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. ION has a market cap of $156,354.67 and $5.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,517,336 coins and its circulating supply is 13,617,336 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

