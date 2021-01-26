Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,639. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.