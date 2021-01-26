IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $267.54 million and approximately $214.81 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

